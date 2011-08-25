*Congress threatens to overturn royalty bill veto

*Vetoed bill raises royalty on concessions

*Producers may file breach of contract: Gabrielli

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 25 Oil companies operating in Brazil may sue the government should lawmakers overturn a presidential veto of an oil royalty bill, a local newspaper reported Thursday, citing comments made by Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli.

By applying the royalty increase to existing concessions, the legislation, if passed, may open the door to a flurry of suits alleging breach of contract, Gabrielli was quoted by the Website of O Estado de S. Paulo newspaper, after congressional testimony in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Calls to Petrobras' press office and Gabrielli's press aide seeking comment were not immeidately returned.

The legislation was vetoed by former president Luis Inacio Lula da Sivla in December before he passed the country's top job to Dilma Rousseff. The bill raises royalties on oil production to 15 percent from 10 percent on all existing and future oil concession contracts.

To avoid an "legally unmanagable situation" the Senate hopes to agree to a royalty distribution compromise agreement by Sept. 15, Estado reported, citing Senator Delcidio Amaral, president of the Senate's infrastructure committee, the newspaper reported

The royalty increase is part of a larger bill aimed at distributing royalties more equally among Brazil's 27 states. At present, most royalties go to Rio de Janeiro, the state where the bulk of Brazil's oil is produced.

Companies that produce or hold concessions in Brazil include Petrobras, Shell (RDSa.L) , Chevron (CVX.N), OGX Petroleo e Gas (OGXP3.SA), BP (BP.L) and Statoil (STL.OL). (Reporting by Jeb Blount)