SAO PAULO, April 6 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said late on Monday the fuel depot fire at the Port of Santos poses no threat to gasoline or ethanol supplies.

"Petrobras is meeting demands of the market for derivatives (fuels) normally," the company said in a statement.

The Ultracargo terminal belonging to the Ultra Group , where the fire broke out four days ago, does not move petroleum, the company added. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chris Reese)