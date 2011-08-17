* Boa Vista to ramp up cane crush capacity by 2014-15

* Brazil sugar and ethanol sector an investment target

SAO PAULO Aug 17 Brazil's state oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and sugar and ethanol group Sao Martinho SMT03.SA will invest 520.7 million reais ($328 million) to triple cane crushing capacity at their jointly owned Boa Vista mill, Sao Martinho said on Wednesday.

The investment will take crushing capacity at the unit from a current 2.3 million tonnes of sugar cane to 8 million tonnes by 2013-2015, the statement said.

Sao Martinho is one of Brazil's largest sugar and ethanol groups, with total annual cane crushing capacity of 14 million tonnes from all of its mills.

In June of last year, Petrobras said it would pay $240 million for a 49-percent stake in Sao Martinho's Boa Vista distillery and SMBJ Agroindustrial project.

Brazil's ethanol and sugar industry has been an investment target for several oil giants over the last few years, including BP (BP.L). Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) has also teamed with sugar and ethanol group Cosan (CZZ.N).

Brazil's ethanol output has fallen far below potential local demand in the last few seasons due to a mix of financial problems arising from the 2008 global crisis, weather woes, and now aging cane plants urgently in need of renewal.

Brazil has a fleet of millions of flex-fuel cars which can run on ethanol, gasoline or any mixture of both. ($1=1.589 real) (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Reese Ewing; Writing by Luciana Lopez; editing by Jim Marshall)