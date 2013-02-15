* BG, Repsol and Sinopec stake holders in Sapinhoa

* Production to start at 15,000 bbl/d for six months

SAO PAULO Feb 15 Brazil's state-led oil and gas company Petrobras and its partners started production of subsalt crude at its Sapinhoa Norte field in the Santos Basin, the company said in a market statement on Friday.

Petrobras is the operator in the concession block BM-S-9 where the Sapinhoa field is located with partners BG E&P Brasil Ltda, a subsidiary of BG Group which holds 30 percent of the block, and the joint venture Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA with 25 percent.

The company said it will begin by producing 15,000 barrels a day for up to six months from the field, which is considered one of the biggest finds in recent years. The Sapinhoa is estimated to hold 2.1 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent, Petrobras said.

Petrobras' oil and gas output has been falling over the past year due to unscheduled stoppages of its platforms and the ageing quality of its wells, while at the same time it has struggled to overcome delays and setbacks in bringing new production onstream.

The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel Cidade de Sao Paulo has been running test production in the field since January 5 and will slowly increase output.

A second FPSO Cidade de Ilhabela, parts of which are now under construction in China and in Brazil, will also be deployed in the field in 2014 with the capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.