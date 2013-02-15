* BG, Repsol and Sinopec stake holders in Sapinhoa
* Production to start at 15,000 bbl/d for six months
SAO PAULO Feb 15 Brazil's state-led oil and gas
company Petrobras and its partners started production
of subsalt crude at its Sapinhoa Norte field in the Santos
Basin, the company said in a market statement on Friday.
Petrobras is the operator in the concession block BM-S-9
where the Sapinhoa field is located with partners BG E&P Brasil
Ltda, a subsidiary of BG Group which holds 30 percent of
the block, and the joint venture Repsol Sinopec Brasil SA with
25 percent.
The company said it will begin by producing 15,000 barrels a
day for up to six months from the field, which is considered one
of the biggest finds in recent years. The Sapinhoa is estimated
to hold 2.1 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalent,
Petrobras said.
Petrobras' oil and gas output has been falling over the past
year due to unscheduled stoppages of its platforms and the
ageing quality of its wells, while at the same time it has
struggled to overcome delays and setbacks in bringing new
production onstream.
The floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO)
vessel Cidade de Sao Paulo has been running test production in
the field since January 5 and will slowly increase output.
A second FPSO Cidade de Ilhabela, parts of which are now
under construction in China and in Brazil, will also be deployed
in the field in 2014 with the capacity of 150,000 barrels of oil
and 6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day.