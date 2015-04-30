SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it will send its 2014 annual report, or 20-F form, to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by May 15.

Petrobras, as the oil major is known, had to delay the release of its 2014 financial statements in order to account for corruption related losses after prosecutors unveiled a massive kickback scandal at the company. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)