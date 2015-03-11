SAO PAULO, March 11 Shareholders, management and
regulators need to reassess the business model that drove
Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA
to lose hundreds of billions of dollars in market
value in nearly six years, minority shareholder association Amec
said on Wednesday.
Amec said that Petrobras, as the company is known, needs a
"radical shift" in management, while respecting the federal
government's status as a majority shareholder.
The group added that a corruption investigation of
Petrobras, which has triggered a 60 percent decline in shares
since last September, should be carried out in a "thorough and
independent way."
Petrobras investors may have lost as much as $330 billion
due to the graft scandal and unwanted government meddling, Amec
calculated, based on the opportunity cost of an average
investment in the oil industry.
"All the agents involved - the controlling shareholder,
management, investors, financial intermediaries and regulators -
must consider their obligations toward the company that was once
Brazil's largest," the group said in a statement.
"Management must reconcile returns compatible with risk and
the legitimate public interest that led to the creation of the
company," it added.
Petrobras' 10-member board has two seats for independent
members and one for the company's workers.
The remaining seven board members represent the federal
government and state companies and funds, which hold about 48
percent of outstanding shares.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)