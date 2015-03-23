BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson says Janssen Holding to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion for $280 per share
* Johnson & Johnson publishes interim result for Actelion tender offer and declares the tender offer successful
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 Ratings agency Standard and Poor's said on Monday it maintained its BBB- rating for Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras but revised its outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the challenges the company faces in funding its plans to increase production.
(Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer)
BANGKOK, March 31 Thailand will auction petroleum concessions for Erawan and Bongkot gas fields in December, the country's energy minister said on Friday.