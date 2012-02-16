* Petrobras reports 30 barrels oil spilled from P-43
* Platform trimmed production to 75,000 bpd over Barracuda
field
* Latest in a series of spills off the Brazilian coast
SAO PAULO, Feb 16 Brazilian oil company
Petrobras said on Thursday it reduced output from the
offshore P-43 production platform after it leaked about 30
barrels of oil into the sea.
It's the latest in a series of small spills in one of the
world's most promising new oil frontiers that have elicited
fines ranging from tens of million to several billions of
dollars and even criminal indictments against some oil company
executives.
The state-controlled oil company said in a statement that
production from the P-43 offshore platform in the Campos Basin
was eased back to 75,000 barrels a day from 90,000 after a pipe
developed a leak on Monday.
"The crew aboard the installation is operating under
precautionary conditions. Production of the unit did not need to
be interrupted, but only reduced," Petrobras said in a note.
Petrobras said it had informed authorities at the National
Petroleum Agency (ANP), the Federal Environmental Agency (Ibama)
and the Navy about the spill from the platform that is located
over its Barracuda oil field.
Petrobras sent emergency response teams to the area to
contain and disperse any potential slick. Authorities have
announced no fines against the company yet for the spill.
"As the volume and the fine nature of the slick makes
collection of the oil impossible, efforts to disperse the slick
with ships were undertaken," the company said.
In November, U.S. oil major Chevron suffered a
pressure kick from a well in its Frade field that caused between
2,400 and 3,000 barrels of oil to leak out of the ocean floor
into the sea. Regulators and public prosecutors have imposed or
recommended more than $11 billion in fines as well as criminal
prosecution of executives.
Petrobras reported two other minor spills in the past couple
months off the coast of Brazil that have incurred tens of
million of reais in fines from Ibama and the ANP.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes and Reese Ewing)