* Assets expected to attract investors despite turbulence
* Petrobras says not considering share buyback - CEO
* Petrobras shares down 5.8 percent
(Adds details)
SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazil state-controlled oil
company Petrobras (PETR4.SA)(PBR.N) may delay the sale of some
of its assets slated for divestment until market conditions
stabilize, Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said
on Monday.
Gabrielli also said Petrobras was not considering buying
back stock in the company.
World markets have been volatile over the past week due to
the deteriorating sovereign debt problems in Europe and the
United States.
Petrobras earmarked $13.6 billion worth of assets to sell
as part of a five-year investment plan.
The CEO said he still expected to attract buyers for
assets, even under turbulent market conditions.
The local BM&FBovespa exchange .BVSP was trading 5.4
percent lower, while Petrobras' most liquid nonvoting shares
were down 5.8 percent at 19 reais.
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing and
Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson and Lisa Von Ahn)