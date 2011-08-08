* Assets expected to attract investors despite turbulence

* Petrobras says not considering share buyback - CEO

* Petrobras shares down 5.8 percent (Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Aug 8 Brazil state-controlled oil company Petrobras ( PETR4.SA )( PBR.N ) may delay the sale of some of its assets slated for divestment until market conditions stabilize, Chief Executive Officer Jose Sergio Gabrielli said on Monday.

Gabrielli also said Petrobras was not considering buying back stock in the company.

World markets have been volatile over the past week due to the deteriorating sovereign debt problems in Europe and the United States.

Petrobras earmarked $13.6 billion worth of assets to sell as part of a five-year investment plan.

The CEO said he still expected to attract buyers for assets, even under turbulent market conditions.

The local BM&FBovespa exchange .BVSP was trading 5.4 percent lower, while Petrobras' most liquid nonvoting shares were down 5.8 percent at 19 reais. (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Writing by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Dale Hudson and Lisa Von Ahn)