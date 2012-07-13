UPDATE 5-Trump's defense chief: "We're not in Iraq to seize anybody's oil"
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
SAO PAULO, July 13 Brazil's state-led oil company Petrobras is in talks with oil workers to avert a potential strike being considered by their unions from July 20, Chief Executive Maria das Gracas Foster said on Friday.
Petrobras has in past years been successful at heading off major disruptions in production and supply through negotiations with the unions that represent the sector. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)
* Nigeria hit by dollar shortage due to low oil price, FX curbs
QUITO, Feb 20 Ecuador's leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno looked set for victory on Monday in a presidential election, but slow results meant it may take days to know if he will face a runoff with former banker Guillermo Lasso.