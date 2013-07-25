* One-day strike shuts down two platforms for several hours

* Less than 1 percent of Petrobras crude output affected

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, July 25 A one-day strike by oil workers on 39 platforms in Brazil's main oil producing region cut production by less than 1 percent at state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA on Thursday, the company known as Petrobras said.

Production at two platforms was shut down for several hours, with management restarting output around midday, Petrobras said in a statement. The two platforms, the P-7 and P-15, together produce about 10,000 barrels of oil a day.

In May, Brazil produced 1.99 million barrels of crude a day, 82 percent of it coming from the Campos Basin, an offshore area north and east of Rio de Janeiro where workers were protesting a paring back of overtime compensation.

Petrobras produces about 90 percent of Brazil's oil.

Of the other 37 Petrobras platforms in the basin, 36 were producing normally, Petrobras said on Thursday evening. One platform is not producing because of scheduled maintenance.

Some workers stayed aboard the platforms during the strike to maintain basic safety services. Others held meetings and staged small protests, the union said.

Sindipetro Norte Fluminense, or Northern Rio de Janeiro State Oil Union, which represents Petrobras' offshore workers in the Campos Basin, began the strike just before 3 a.m. (0600 GMT). The strike is scheduled to end at 11:59 p.m. (0259 GMT Friday).

Workers are striking over Petrobras' decision to stop paid time off equal to 1.5 hours for each hour of overtime worked, the union said. Workers also receive time-and-a-half wages for the overtime itself.

A Petrobras spokeswoman said the company was open to talks with the union but did not say whether they were in active discussions about overtime compensation.

Petrobras has managed to keep producing from its platforms during similar strikes of short duration in the past.