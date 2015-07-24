By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 24 Brazilian oil workers
began a 24-hour strike on Friday in an effort to stop moves to
shrink state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras, according to the main union representing
the workers.
The strike, led by FUP, the country's largest federation of
oil workers called for refinery, oil platform and other
employees to walk off their jobs at Petrobras at midnight
Thursday (0300 GMT Friday).
The union is fighting plans by Petrobras to sell $15.1
billion of assets by the end of 2016.
Petrobras wants to pay down debt - which at about $120
billion is the most held by any oil company - as well as
generate cash for investment and revive investor confidence
after a giant corruption scandal.
FUP also opposes a bill before Brazil's Senate seeking to
strip Petrobras of its right to run all new development work in
a giant offshore area known as the Subsalt Polygon. The bill
would also end a requirement that Petrobras take a minimum 30
percent stake in exploration and production rights in the area.
FUP opposes any non-government involvement in Petrobras and
wants the company, which has had non-state shareholders since
the 1950s, totally nationalized.
While most Petrobras strikes have had little or no impact on
production, FUP is looking to replicate the results of a 31-day
strike in 1995. That strike ended due to the government
threatening mass layoffs, but union leaders say it helped avert
a privatization of Petrobras in 1997, although the company was
still stripped of its monopoly on exploration, production and
refining in Brazil.
Under Brazilian law, unions must cooperate in the safe
operation or shutdown of dangerous facilities. As a result, the
24-hour strike will leave many union members on the job.
Petrobras officials have said that it takes about five to 10
days after the start of a strike for a walkout to have a
significant impact on oil or fuel output.
While Petrobras remains controlled by the state, most of its
shares are owned by non-government investors. It is one of the
largest non-U.S. companies on the New York Stock Exchange.
"The company should not be used to guarantee the profits of
investors," FUP said in a statement on Thursday. "It should be a
spring to drive social and economic development in Brazil."
Petrobras officials did not respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Dan Grebler and Tom Hogue)