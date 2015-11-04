(Adds Petrobras statement on output drop)
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Nov 3 A labor strike
that began on Sunday has reduced oil production from Brazil's
state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA by
273,000 barrels on Monday, or 13 percent of its output, the
company said in a Tuesday security filing.
Petrobras said it estimated oil production would show a 8.5
percent drop on Tuesday and natural gas output would fall by 13
percent compared with the production level of the day before the
strike began. It said fuel distribution has not been affected by
the stoppage and does not expect supply shortages in Brazil.
The country's largest oil workers union FUP said earlier
that the strike slowed daily oil output by around 25 percent.
FUP's general coordinator José Maria Rangel said in a video
published online that in the first 24 hours since the union's
members joined the strike, they had prevented around 450,000
barrels of oil from being extracted in the offshore Campos
Basin, and nationwide around 500,000 barrels.
Petrobras, as the company is known, produced around 2
million barrels of oil per day in September.
News of the strike in the ninth biggest global producer
helped push oil prices above $50 per barrel on Tuesday.
The production hit comes as Petrobras is particularly strapped
for cash, amid the country's largest-ever corruption scandal and
low oil prices.
The lost oil production could cost Petrobras some $25
million per day in foregone revenue, analysts said.
"It's at least that," said David Zylbersztajn, director of
local consultancy DZ Negocios com Energia.
Brazil's ANP oil agency said in a statement there was no
risk of oil shortages at the moment due to the strike.
Petrobras said in a statement late on Monday it had deployed
contingency teams in some units. The company said it was taking
all necessary measures to continue supplying the market.
FUP, which represents platform, refinery and other workers,
on Sunday afternoon joined a number of smaller unions already in
an open-ended strike. The unions are protesting attempts by the
government to shrink Petrobras, which is struggling with heavy
debts, a corruption crisis and falling oil prices.
Forty-four different production units are participating in
the strike in the offshore Campos Basin, unions said. They said
workers at refineries in Sao Paulo and Bahia were also
participating.
