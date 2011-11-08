* Union willing to hear Petrobras' proposals

* Strike would lower output, too early to say how much

By Brian Ellsworth

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 8 Brazil's main federation of oil workers is willing to call off a planned strike if state-run Petrobras (PETR4.SA) offers better salary and working conditions, a union leader said on Tuesday, but added he expects the work stoppage to go forward as of Nov. 16.

Petrobras is keen on avoiding a drawn-out strike to ensure it can provide fuel for the country's growing economy and guarantee cash flow for its ambitious $225 billion investment program focused on deep-water fields off its coast.

"Our objective is always to seek better working conditions, the strike is not an end in itself," said Joao Antonio de Moraes, coordinator for the FUP umbrella union of oil workers.

"If the company makes a proposal that advances on these issues, particularly health and safety, we are willing to reconsider."

He said the FUP gave Petrobras until Nov. 10 to improve its offer. Union leadership will meet again on Nov. 11, he said.

Petrobras on Monday said it had made several offers on issues related to health and retirement plans and worker safety. Company officials were not immediately available to respond to requests for additional comment.

De Moraes said he expects the strike will reduce Petrobras' oil output, but added it is too early to say by how much. Workers were planning to meet with state authorities to ensure that the strike can put pressure on Petrobras without jeopardizing fuel supplies for Brazilian citizens.

De Moraes said unions are in particular seeking greater worker participation in the investigation of accidents, which he said is more extensive at companies such as Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) than at Petrobras.

"Our reference is Statoil, which has fewer fatal accidents than any other (major) oil company," he said.

Moraes pointed to several recent incidents that show the need for greater vigilance, including one in which carbon monoxide leaked into the air conditioning system of a platform. Authorities have intervened in the operations of 10 platforms due to a range of problems, De Moraes said.

Workers are also seeking a salary increase of 10 percent above inflation. Petrobras said on Tuesday it had offered a 9 percent raise and a bonus of 90 percent of one monthly salary.

A considerable reduction in output could force Petrobras to boost imports, which would put pressure on global crude prices that have rallied in recent weeks on hopes for a resolution of the European debt crisis.

The FUP on Monday said it planned to strike as of Nov. 16 [ID:nN1E7A61AE].

Accidents on Petrobras' offshore oil platforms and fallout from the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have led Brazil's oil workers to step up demands for better safety standards on offshore platforms.

The company insists its operations are safe. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Marguerita Choy)