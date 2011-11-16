* Strike delayed to Nov. 22 as workers evaluate new offer
* Offer still misses key demand on safety - union
* Strike would lower output but effect still unclear
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 16 Brazil's main federation
of oil workers postponed to next week a strike planned for
Wednesday as workers evaluate a new offer by state-run
Petrobras (PETR4.SA).
The new offer shows improvements related to the workers'
health plan and pension fund but still falls short of their
demands on working conditions, said Joao Antonio de Moraes,
coordinator for the FUP umbrella union of oil workers.
"The problem continues to be safety," said the union
leader. "They are addressing the financial issues but not the
requests for more safety."
Unions in several states are now voting on the new offer
that was presented by Petrobras on Monday, Moraes said. If it
is not approved in the assemblies, the strike should go ahead
on Nov. 22, he added.
Workers in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais
and Amazonas had already rejected the new offer, Moraes said.
Petrobras is keen to avoid a drawn-out strike to ensure it
can provide fuel for Brazil's growing economy and guarantee
cash flow for its ambitious $225 billion investment program
focused on deep-water fields off its coast.
Moraes said last week that unions are seeking greater
worker participation in the investigation of accidents.
Accidents on Petrobras' offshore oil platforms and fallout
from the massive BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico have led
Brazil's oil workers to step up demands for better safety
standards on offshore platforms.
Since 1995, at least 310 workers have died in accidents at
Petrobras and its subsidiaries, according to FUP. The company
insists its operations are safe.
Workers are also seeking a salary increase of 10 percent
above inflation.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, Writing by Inae Riveras,
editing by Dave Zimmerman)