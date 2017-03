BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil's state-run oil company said a labor strike reduced its oil production by 273,000 barrels on Monday, or 13 percent of its output in Brasil, the company said in a Tuesday security filing.

Petrobras said it estimates that oil production will show a 8.5 percent drop on Tuesday and natural gas output will fall by 13 percent compared with the production level of the day before the strike began on Sunday afternoon. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Ken Wills)