RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 5 Brazilian state-run oil
company Petrobras on Friday sweetened a pay increase
offer to thousands of workers, which will likely help the
company avert a strike.
Brazil's oil workers federation will recommend unions to
accept a proposal by the company to boost pay between 7.51
percent and 8.2 percent before Oct. 15. FUP, as the federation
is known, demanded a 10 percent wage increase while Petrobras
originally offered 6.5 percent.
Petrobras confirmed the revamped proposal in a statement to
Reuters. According to a statement by the union, the proposal
would give workers an inflation-adjusted increase in their wages
between 2.16 percent and 2.77 percent.
Trailing 12-month inflation through September
was 5.28 percent.
Union demands for higher wages come as Petrobras embarks on
a $237 billion, five-year investment plan, the world's largest
corporate spending program. Petrobras reported a loss in the
second quarter, its first in 13 years.
Petrobras oil platforms and refineries can handle a strike
for about seven days before skeleton staffing starts having an
impact on output, a former company manager who planned responses
to previous strikes told Reuters in September. He declined to be
named because he still has dealings with Petrobras and its
employees.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock, fell 0.7 percent to 22.25 reais on Friday.
