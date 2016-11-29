Boeing wins $2.1 bln Pentagon contract for 15 KC-46 refueling aircraft
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 Boeing Co has been awarded a $2.1 billion U.S. defense contract for 15 KC-46 aerial refueling aircraft, the Pentagon said on Friday. (Reporting by Eric Beech)
SAO PAULO Nov 29 The enactment of a law to free Petróleo Brasileiro SA from being the sole operator of offshore fields in Brazil's so-called Subsalt Polygon will help the state-controlled oil producer optimize capital spending plans and accelerate production, Chief Executive Officer Pedro Parente said on Tuesday.
Parente spoke after Brazilian President Michel Temer signed a law removing Petrobras' obligation to be the sole operator in subsalt fields. Petrobras produces about 80 percent of Brazil's oil and was until now responsible for developing massive offshore oil finds in the Subsalt Polygon. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The U.S. Department of Labor removed a special website it created as a resource for current and former Wells Fargo employees on workplace issues, including whistleblower retaliation complaints, according to a U.S. lawmaker.
DETROIT, Jan 27 General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co are expected on Monday to announce an expansion of their collaboration on fuel cell technology development, people familiar with the plans said following a notice of a press conference.