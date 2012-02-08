* Petrobras makes first find in Franco subsalt area

* Area being explored under 2010 stock-for-oil swap (Adds details and context)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 8 - Petrobras said on Wednesday it made its first petroleum discovery in an offshore sub-salt area that the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant is exploring under a $70 billion oil-for-stock swap deal inked in 2010.

The discovery confirms that a reservoir first discovered by the ANP, Brazil's oil regulator, in 2010 and known as "Franco" extends to the northeast into areas Petrobras obtained in the swap, the Rio de Janeiro-based oil company said in a statement sent to Brazil's securities regulator.

Petrobras hopes to get about 845,000 barrels of oil a day, or 13 percent of its total projected 2020 output of 6.4 million barrels a day for the offshore subsalt areas it got in the 2010 deal.

The Franco reserve may hold about 6 billion barrels of oil, Petrobras said in 2010. Petrobras bought rights to 3 billion barrels of oil from the Franco area in the 2010 swap.

Petrobras said a statement that the samples from the first well in that area showed "high quality" petroleum.

Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off the coast were announced in 2007. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeb Blount and David Gregorio)