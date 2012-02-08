* Petrobras makes first find in Franco subsalt area
* Area being explored under 2010 stock-for-oil swap
(Adds details and context)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 8 - Petrobras said on
Wednesday it made its first petroleum discovery in an offshore
sub-salt area that the Brazilian state-controlled oil giant is
exploring under a $70 billion oil-for-stock swap deal inked in
2010.
The discovery confirms that a reservoir first discovered by
the ANP, Brazil's oil regulator, in 2010 and known as "Franco"
extends to the northeast into areas Petrobras obtained in the
swap, the Rio de Janeiro-based oil company said in a statement
sent to Brazil's securities regulator.
Petrobras hopes to get about 845,000 barrels of oil a day,
or 13 percent of its total projected 2020 output of 6.4 million
barrels a day for the offshore subsalt areas it got in the 2010
deal.
The Franco reserve may hold about 6 billion barrels of oil,
Petrobras said in 2010. Petrobras bought rights to 3 billion
barrels of oil from the Franco area in the 2010 swap.
Petrobras said a statement that the samples from the first
well in that area showed "high quality" petroleum.
Petrobras, which accounts for 90 percent of Brazil's oil and
gas output, has been criticized for its slow increase in output
since the discovery of several massive subsalt oil fields off
the coast were announced in 2007.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing
by Jeb Blount and David Gregorio)