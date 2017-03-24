BRIEF-ID Watchdog to be acquired by Equifax Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
SAO PAULO, March 24 A Brazilian tax court ruled that state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA did not break the law by deducting expenses related to the development of oil and gas field from its 2009 income taxes.
According to a Friday securities filing, the Finance Ministry could still appeal against the ruling by the tax auditing court, known as CARF.
The Finance Ministry is seeking 5.1 billion reais ($1.6 billion) from Petrobras in compensation for the deducation, newspaper Valor Econômico reported on Thursday.
($1 = 3.1336 reais) (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
NEW YORK, June 16 Cigna Corp, whose Medicare Advantage health insurance business has been on hold for the past 18 months, said on Friday that the U.S. government had lifted sanctions and it could enroll new customers starting July 1.
* Hostess Brands names Andrew Jacobs chief commercial officer