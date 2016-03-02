(Adds detail of the tax judgment, Petrobras' total potential
tax liabilities, and Petrobras response)
SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil's state-run oil
company, Petrobras, will have to pay 7.3 billion
reais ($1.9 billion) in back taxes and fines, the country's tax
authority, Carf, has decided.
Petrobras has not made provisions for the tax case, which
related to deductions on its 2007 and 2008 filings, and can
still be appealed before Carf and the courts. Carf reported the
decision on Wednesday.
Carf said Petrobras could not take certain corporate income
tax reductions related to its restructuring of Petros, its
employee pension fund. The corporate income taxes in question
are known in Brazil by their Portuguese initials IRPJ and CSLL.
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known,
faced 19 potential federal, state and municipal tax liability
cases totaling 93.5 billion reais ($23.7 billion), according to
its third-quarter 2015 financial statements.
Of that amount, Petrobras has provisioned 3.38 billion reais
to pay them, an amount less than half the latest judgment
against it and below the average 4.92 billion reais for each of
the 19 cases.
In the last year, Petrobras has been forced to pay more than
2 billion reais in tax judgments that it had been fighting.
Of the 19 cases listed in the third quarter financial
statements, the 7.3 billion real tax judgment against Petrobras
was the third-largest potential tax liability.
Petrobras has classified the case, which is awaiting final
judgment of appeals under the country's tax system, as a
"possible" liability and not a "probable" liability, meaning it
does not have to make a provision for the case.
Petrobras said it would wait for formal publication of any
Carf decision before it makes any decision on how to deal with
it.
Carf and Brazil's finance ministry did not respond to
requests for comment.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
