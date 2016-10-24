RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 24 French oil major Total could help raise financing for some of Brazilian state oil company Petrobras' projects while both companies discuss the scope of a partnership announced on Monday, Total executives said.
Total said it was looking at some assets that Petrobras put up for sale, such as thermal power plants, and could eventually take stakes in refineries in Brazil.
