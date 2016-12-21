UPDATE 2-Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
BRASILIA Dec 21 Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Wednesday it agreed with France's Total SA to sell $2.2 billion worth of assets that include stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.
Petrobras, as the company is known, will receive $1.6 billion in cash when the agreement its closed and the rest over the length of the partnership with Total. The agreement also gives Petrobras the option of acquiring a stake in a Gulf of Mexico field owned by Total and Exxon Mobil Corp. (Reporting by Martha Nogueira; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese)
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher