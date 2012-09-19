GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks and dollar firmer as Yellen hints at March rate hike
* FUP rejects 6.5 pct nominal salary increase
* Workers to vote on Sept. 26 strike
SAO PAULO, Sept 19 Oil workers at Brazil's state-led oil producer Petrobras rejected a proposed salary adjustment on Wednesday and threatened a 24-hour strike to increase pressure on the company as it works to control costs.
The Federal Oil Workers Union, known as FUP, dismissed an offer of a 6.5 percent nominal wage hike, representing an increase of roughly 1 percent over inflation, and workers will begin voting this Thursday on whether to strike next Wednesday.
Petrobras and the union have held three negotiations so far without a final accord.
Brazilian labor laws generally require striking unions to leave a minimum staff running basic operations, which has limited the impact on production of past strikes at Petrobras. (Reporting by Laiz Souza; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gary Hill)
