RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Petrobras unionized
workers approved a 24-hour strike against the company's
Brazilian operations on Wednesday over wages, the country's
National Oilworkers' Federation (FUP) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Unable, under Brazilian law, to totally shut down the
company's most sensitive operations such as refineries and oil
platforms, workers whose shifts end during the strike will not
be relieved, work-to-rule measures will be implemented and only
skeleton staffing will be permitted, the statement said.
The workers rejected a 6.5 percent wage increase offer from
Petrobras and want a 10 percent increase instead, the statement
said.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gary
Hill)