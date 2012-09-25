* Strike set to begin at midnight Brazil time
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Petrobras unionized
workers approved a 24-hour strike against the company's
Brazilian operations on Wednesday over wages, the country's
National Oilworkers' Federation (FUP) said in a statement on
Tuesday.
As part of the strike vote, workers rejected a 6.5 percent
wage increase offer from Petrobras and want a 10 percent
increase instead, the statement said. The strike is expected to
begin at 00:00 Wednesday (0300 GMT).
Brazilian law prohibits the total shutdown of the company's
most sensitive operations such as refineries and oil platforms.
As a result, strikes by FUP members have rarely in recent years
had an impact on oil or fuels output.
Petrobras produced 2.09 million barrels of oil and natural
gas liquids a day in Brazil in July, according to the Petrobras
website. The Rio de Janeiro-based company produced 2.01 million
barrels a day of fuels such as gasoline, diesel oil and
kerosene, a jet fuel, a day in the second quarter.
Strike action will include failing to relieve workers whose
shifts end during the strike, the statement said. Work-to-rule
measures will be implemented for those still at work and only
skeleton staffing will be permitted, the statement said.
Petrobras preferred shares, the company's most-traded class
of stock fell 1 percent to 22.74 reais in Sao Paulo trading on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Leila Coimbra; Editing by Gary
Hill)