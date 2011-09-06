(Corrects with agency mistake)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazil's government mining agency was mistaken when it said state-led oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA) had renewed mining giant Vale's (VALE5.SA) lease on the Taquari-Vassouras potash mine, the agency said on Tuesday.

There was no decision on renewing the lease, a spokesman for the agency told Reuters shortly after reporting on Tuesday that the lease had been renewed .

The agency, DNPM by its Portuguese acronym, had misread an official document, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Carol Bishopric, Gary Hill)