BRIEF-U.S. FDA updates on Pfizer drug shortages
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
SAO PAULO, March 1 Petróleo Brasileiro SA and France's Total SA have signed final terms of a $2.25 billion joint venture involving the sale of assets as well as stakes in oilfields and two thermal power stations.
Petrobras, as the state-controlled oil producer is known, will receive $1.6 billion in cash as part of the agreement, and have the option to access a $400 million credit facility from Total, according to a securities filing. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says it is aware of the ongoing shortage situation affecting several injectable drugs, manufactured by Hospira, a Pfizer company
WASHINGTON, June 15 California and other states would be barred from setting their own rules governing design and testing of self-driving cars, while federal regulators would be blocked from demanding pre-market approval for autonomous vehicle technology, according to a U.S. House Republican proposal reviewed by Reuters on Thursday.
June 15 Consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp said on Thursday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) was investigating some of its finances including the way it charges the government for its services, sending its shares down 12 percent after the bell.