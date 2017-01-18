D.R. Horton profit jumps 31.2 pct on higher home sales
Jan 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company sold more homes.
SAO PAULO Jan 18 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras said on Wednesday it accepted a demand from workers for an 8.5 percent pay raise retroactive to September, a move that could eliminate the threat of a strike.
The raise, however, would depend on workers accepting possible cuts in work hours, the company said. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira)
Jan 24 D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, reported a 31.2 percent rise in quarterly profit as the company sold more homes.
BRUSSELS, Jan 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 24 Whirlpool Corp said on Tuesday it would restructure its Europe, Middle East and Africa dryer manufacturing operations, and cut about 500 jobs in the region.