DUBLIN Dec 19 Irish oil and gas firm Petroceltic has won approval from the Algerian government to sell an 18.375 percent stake in its Algerian gas field to Italy's Enel in a deal that could be worth up to $180 million euros. "We are delighted to announce that the final approval in Algeria of the Enel transaction has been granted which will allow for the deal's swift completion in the coming days," Chief Executive Brian O'Cathain said in a statement.