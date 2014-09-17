* H1 net loss $57.4 mln vs year-ago loss of $16 mln
* Takes $50.7 mln writeoff on abandoned Shakrok-1 well
* Lifts FY production guidance to 21-23 mboepd
* Shares down 0.3 percent
LONDON, Sept 17 Oil and gas explorer Petroceltic
said it would resume drilling in Iraqi Kurdistan
together with partner Hess in early October, after
operations were suspended last month at one of its wells due to
security risks in the region.
The partners halted work at the Shireen-1 well in Iraqi
Kurdistan on Aug. 9 and evacuated its international staff as a
precautionary measure.
Around half of them have now returned to the site to resume
drilling work that is expected to take another 90 days to
complete, Petroceltic said on Wednesday.
Petroceltic added that it and Hess had not been successful
in finding enough gas at the Shakrok-1 well, also in Iraqi
Kurdistan, which was abandoned and resulted in a $50.7 million
writeoff for Petroceltic in the first half of the year.
This writeoff, together with other unsuccessful exploration
expenses in Romania and Egypt, led to a deeper net loss of $57.4
million in the six months through June compared with a loss of
$16 million at the same time last year.
However, Petroceltic was able to lift its full-year
production guidance to between 21 and 23 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day (mboepd), from 20 to 22 mboepd previously
expected, after its first-half output exceeded forecasts.
Higher-than-expected production in Egypt at 21 mboepd was
the main reason for the upgrade, after the Egyptian government
requested an increase in gas sales to the domestic market.
Egypt is experiencing its worst energy crisis in decades as
domestic production slumps.
Petroceltic also said it was reviving plans to move to the
official lists of the London and Irish stock exchanges by the
end of the year, hoping to open itself up to investment from a
wider variety of investors and funds.
Shares in the company were trading 0.3 percent lower by 0736
GMT.
