Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
LONDON, April 22 Petroceltic International PLC : * On a consolidated enlarged group basis, full year pro-forma production rate
of 28.4mboepd * Consolidation of melrose results from October 10th increased revenues from
$0.42M to $59.4M (annualised $254M) * Profit from operating activities before exploration costs was $4M compared
with a loss of $6.4M in 2011 * Reserves of 304mmboe booked at ain tsila, a major milestone demonstrating
long term value * Source text for Eikon
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management is exploring possible options for a tie-up with insurer Standard Life, Sky News reported on Saturday, in a deal which could total 11 billion pounds ($13.52 billion).