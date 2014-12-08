DUBLIN Dec 8 Irish oil producer Petroceltic
is being sued by its largest shareholder, Worldview
Capital Management, which has also called for the resignation of
Chief Executive Brian O'Cathain.
Petroceltic resolved a dispute with the 27-percent stake
holder in June over a $100 million placing of shares. Worldview
had said the placing was an abuse of shareholder rights and
urged fellow shareholders to reject it, but eventually reached
an agreement with the oil company after winning concessions.
However on Monday the Swiss-based investment firm accused
Petroceltic of breaching that agreement by not undertaking a
strategic review of the company by a deadline of Sept. 30, and
said it had started legal proceedings in the High Court.
It called for the immediate resignation of the CEO, saying:
"It is Worldview's belief that Petroceltic, and in particular
Brian O'Cathain, had no intention of complying with the
obligation to carry out the review at the time the agreement was
entered into."
Petroceltic, which until last week was in an offer period
before Dragon Oil dropped its $800 million takeover bid
for the Dublin-based firm, said it had not received notification
of any pending litigation.
"The company continues to listen and respond to concerns of
its investors, and remains focused on delivering value for all
shareholders. Petroceltic will be providing an update on
strategy at a planned investor day next month," a spokesman
said.
A list of concessions in a statement issued by Petroceltic
in June - following the agreement struck with Worldview over the
placing - did not include a deadline for a strategic review, but
it did say the company expected to hold a capital markets day
for investors in the autumn. It is now scheduled for Jan. 28.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Pravin Char)