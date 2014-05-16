May 16 Petroceltic International Plc

* Fy revenue 197 million usd versus 59 million usd year ago

* Production of 25.2mboepd of which 20.4mboepd relates to egypt and 4.8mboepd to bulgaria

* Revenue of $197m relating to egypt ($115m) and bulgaria ($82m), which supported a capital programme of $161m across six countries

* Loss for year of $19m (2012: $20m), following an exploration write-off of $37m due to unsuccessful wells in egypt, bulgaria and romania