Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 16 Petroceltic International Plc
* Fy revenue 197 million usd versus 59 million usd year ago
* Production of 25.2mboepd of which 20.4mboepd relates to egypt and 4.8mboepd to bulgaria
* Revenue of $197m relating to egypt ($115m) and bulgaria ($82m), which supported a capital programme of $161m across six countries
* Loss for year of $19m (2012: $20m), following an exploration write-off of $37m due to unsuccessful wells in egypt, bulgaria and romania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.