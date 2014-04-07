April 7 Petroceltic International Plc -
* Update on its operations in Kurdistan region of Iraq
* Co-venturers have decided not to test this triassic zone,
and interval will now be plugged and abandoned
* Forward plan for well is to carry out a comprehensive
testing programme over a number of prospective oil zones in
jurassic - primary objective of well
* Program is expected to continue until mid-May
* Shireen-1 well is forecast to take circa 150 days of
drilling to reach its forecast total depth
* Shireen-1 well is targeting oil in both jurassic and
triassic formations, with mean unrisked gross prospective oil
resources of 706 mmbbls
* CEO says believe that outcome of testing program on
primary jurassic objective is independent of triassic result
* Will update shareholders on outcome of Shakrok well
testing and Dinarta operations as soon as material results are
available - CEO
