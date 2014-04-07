April 7 Petroceltic International Plc -

* Update on its operations in Kurdistan region of Iraq

* Co-venturers have decided not to test this triassic zone, and interval will now be plugged and abandoned

* Forward plan for well is to carry out a comprehensive testing programme over a number of prospective oil zones in jurassic - primary objective of well

* Program is expected to continue until mid-May

* Shireen-1 well is forecast to take circa 150 days of drilling to reach its forecast total depth

* Shireen-1 well is targeting oil in both jurassic and triassic formations, with mean unrisked gross prospective oil resources of 706 mmbbls

* CEO says believe that outcome of testing program on primary jurassic objective is independent of triassic result

* Will update shareholders on outcome of Shakrok well testing and Dinarta operations as soon as material results are available - CEO