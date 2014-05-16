CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
May 16 Petroceltic International Plc :
* Result of placing - $100 mln (59.7 mln stg) raised
* Net proceeds of placing will be used to provide financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities across Petroceltic's existing portfolio and also through new ventures
* Total of 37,940,000 new ordinary shares of company have been conditionally placed in relation to placing at a price of 157 pence each, to raise about $100 mln before commissions and expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.