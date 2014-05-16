May 16 Petroceltic International Plc :

* Result of placing - $100 mln (59.7 mln stg) raised

* Net proceeds of placing will be used to provide financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities across Petroceltic's existing portfolio and also through new ventures

* Total of 37,940,000 new ordinary shares of company have been conditionally placed in relation to placing at a price of 157 pence each, to raise about $100 mln before commissions and expenses