Dec 12 Petroceltic International Plc

* Seen legal proceedings issued by Worldview Capital Management

* Petroceltic believes that legal proceedings are totally without merit and misconceived

* Chairman of board has written to Worldview offering to meet with its representatives to discuss matters raised in legal proceedings

* Company would clearly prefer to avoid significant costs of litigation and to ensure that management time is focused on day to day running of business for benefit of all shareholders

* This is in addition to number of offers of meetings or calls that have been made by Petroceltic to Worldview over last number of weeks.

* If Worldview decides to pursue proceedings, company will be obliged to vigorously contest and defend them and to seek to recover from worldview, to maximum extent possible, all costs incurred by company in so doing