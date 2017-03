Dec 17 Worldview Capital Management:

* Notes Petroceltic's latest announcement regarding award of nil-cost options to company's executive team, including Chief Executive Officer Brian O'cathain

* Believes awards are wholly inappropriate and calls for an independent investigation into their merit

* Cannot see how these awards can possibly be justified in light of company's recent track record of failure under management of O'cathain

* Reiterates its lack of support for Petroceltic's current management and again calls for O'cathain to resign

