Dec 12 Worldview Capital Management:

* Worldview reiterates its significant concerns

* Reiterates its significant concern and legal proceedings against Petroceltic International Plc in face of continuing and damaging corporate governance failings

* Notes Petroceltic's latest press announcements in relation to James Agnew's resignation from board

* Disappointed that it has once again fallen to worldview to ensure that good governance practices are followed at Petroceltic

* However that news of Agnew's appointment at KPMG was made public in mid-October 2014, at which point good corporate governance would have been to announce Agnew's departure from Petroceltic

* Governance failings point to a lack of leadership on these important issues by Chairman, which reinforces Worldview's determination to pursue proceedings, notwithstanding company's announcement earlier today

