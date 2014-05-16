May 16 (Reuters) -

* Petroceltic intnl - placing

* Petroceltic international plc - announces today its intention to raise approximately us$100 million (£59.7 million) through an issue of new ordinary shares of eur 0.3125 each

* Petroceltic international plc - company is also pleased to announce participation of a new strategic shareholder for £30 million (approximately US$50 million) as part of the proposed Placing. Source text for Eikon: