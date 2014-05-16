CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
May 16 (Reuters) -
* Petroceltic intnl - placing
* Petroceltic international plc - announces today its intention to raise approximately us$100 million (£59.7 million) through an issue of new ordinary shares of eur 0.3125 each
* Petroceltic international plc - company is also pleased to announce participation of a new strategic shareholder for £30 million (approximately US$50 million) as part of the proposed Placing. Source text for Eikon:
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.