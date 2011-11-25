TOKYO Nov 25 Japanese refiner Cosmo Oil
Co said on Friday it aims to start commercial
operations of a new mixed xylene distillation unit, which
extracts mixed xylene from gasoline components, in late December
with capacity of 300,000 tonnes per year.
Construction of the unit at its Yokkaichi refinery in
western Japan was completed this month as scheduled and trial
operations have started, a company spokesman said.
For Cosmo, the new unit will produce ample supplies of
gasoline distillates at a time when Japan's domestic oil demand
has been in steep decline and boost its profitability by
establishing a system to produce petrochemical feedstock
paraxylene from its mixed-xylene output.
