UPDATE 9-Oil rises in thin trade, but swelling U.S. output caps rally
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
HONG KONG, March 29 Chinese oil major PetroChina Co Ltd, the country's dominant oil and gas producer that also owns refineries, said on Thursday that it aims to process more high-sulpher crude from the Middle East this year to cut costs.
A company executive made the remarks at a results briefing.
The oil company reported a 26 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, lagging forecasts, as strong upstream gains were offset by massive losses at its refining division. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Compliance with OPEC cut around 90 pct, but U.S. output rising
BOGOTA, Feb 20 Pumping operations along Colombia's second-most important oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, were halted due to a bomb attack by rebels from the Marxist ELN group, a police and a military official said on Monday.
* U.S. deploying troops closer to front lines (Adds details on U.S. troops moving closer to fight, Mattis comments)