HONG KONG, April 12 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer, has not decided whether it will invest in the $40 billion Browse liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in western Australia, a company spokesman said on Friday.

"Petrochina is still studying and assessing the feasibility of the project. We are still studying it, including its environmental impact," PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng told Reuters by phone from Beijing.

Earlier on Friday, Woodside Petroleum said it had shelved plans for the project, in which it holds a 31 percent stake, and it would consider options including a floating LNG plant after deciding the onshore development did not make economic sense.

PetroChina said in December that it would buy a stake in the Browse project from BHP Billiton, pending regulatory approvals.