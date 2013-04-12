HONG KONG, April 12 PetroChina
, the country's dominant oil and gas producer, has
not decided whether it will invest in the $40 billion Browse
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in western Australia, a
company spokesman said on Friday.
"Petrochina is still studying and assessing the feasibility
of the project. We are still studying it, including its
environmental impact," PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng told
Reuters by phone from Beijing.
Earlier on Friday, Woodside Petroleum said it had
shelved plans for the project, in which it holds a 31 percent
stake, and it would consider options including a floating LNG
plant after deciding the onshore development did not make
economic sense.
PetroChina said in December that it would buy a stake in the
Browse project from BHP Billiton, pending regulatory
approvals.