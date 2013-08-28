* PetroChina shares slide nearly 5 pct
* Kunlun Energy shares tumble 12 percent
* Kunlun unlikely to get more PetroChina asset help -analyst
HONG KONG, Aug 28 The Hong Kong-listed shares of
China's dominant oil producer PetroChina Co Ltd and
its natural gas distribution arm Kunlun Energy tumbled
on Wednesday after they said several senior executives at the
group were being investigated over alleged wrongdoing.
PetroChina shares slid 4.7 percent to HK$8.25 in early
morning trade, a day after the company issued a statement saying
three executives had resigned.
Shares in Kunlun Energy plunged 12 percent to HK$11.08,
bringing its market value down to around $12 billion.
The news has undermined investor confidence in the
state-controlled companies which have been the key beneficiaries
of a rapid rise in China's natural gas consumption and
market-oriented natural gas and oil product pricing reform.
"Kunlun is the big loser here," said Simon Powell, head of
Asia oil and gas research at CLSA in Hong Kong. "There will be
no asset injection into Kunlun from PetroChina for a long time."
PetroChina has injected a combined 24 billion
yuan ($3.9 billion ) worth of pipeline and LNG terminal assets
in Kunlun since 2008, Powell estimated.
Among the officials under investigation was Li Hualin,
chairman of Kunlun Energy who also held senior positions at
PetroChina and PetroChina's parent China National Petroleum Corp
(CNPC).
The State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration
Commission (SASAC), which oversees China's top state companies,
said late on Tuesday that CNPC deputy general manager Li Hualin,
vice-president of PetroChina Ran Xinquan, and PetroChina chief
geologist Wang Daofu were also under investigation. It did not
detail the accusations against them.
The three senior officials have been put under investigation
for "severe breaches of discipline," SASAC said, employing the
shorthand the Chinese government uses to describe graft.
Li is also an investor in Kunlun, holding 31.8 million
shares in Kunlun as of May 21, 2013, Thomson Reuters data
showed. The slide in Kunlun's share price would likely have
resulted in a loss of some HK$47 million for Li, assuming no
change in the size of the holding. Analysts say Li obtained the
shares through stock options granted as management incentives.
Morgan Stanley analyst Andy Meng advised stock investors to
switch away from PetroChina to Sinopec Corp
and CNOOC , the other two
Chinese national oil giants.
"Given the uncertainty, and the potential for a lengthy
legal process to unfold, it is possible that the situation could
weigh on PetroChina's stock price," he wrote in a note to
clients.
($1 = 6.1217 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)