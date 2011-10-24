BEIJING Oct 24 China's fifth liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal, in the northeast city of Dalian and operated by PetroChina , will start receiving its first LNG shipment around mid-November, an industry official told Reuters on Monday.

The start-up comes about four months later than previously scheduled.

The Dalian terminal will start pumping gas via pipelines to local consumers before the end of the year, the official said. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ken Wills)