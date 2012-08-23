HONG KONG Aug 23 PetroChina , the country's dominant oil and gas producer which also owns refineries, posted a 21 percent drop in quarterly earnings, lagging forecasts, weighed down by lower crude oil prices and further losses in refining and chemicals.

Second-quarter net profit fell to 22.83 billion yuan ($3.59 billion) from 29 billion yuan a year earlier, based on Reuters' calculations from half-yearly results and previous releases. That result compared with an average forecast of 26.73 billion yuan by eight analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 6.3518 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Charlie Zhu and Alison Lui; editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Ian Geoghegan)