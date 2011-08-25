HONGKONG/BEIJING Aug 25 PetroChina Co Ltd
, the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer
after Exxon Mobil Corp , posted a marginal rise in
first-half net profit as higher oil prices and strong production
offset losses in its refining sector and costly natural gas
imports.
PetroChina posted a net profit of 66
billion yuan ($10.3 billion) for the first six months, up 1.03
percent from 65.33 billion yuan a year earlier, in a statement
to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The profit missed a 68.33 billion yuan estimate from nine
analysts polled by Reuters.
PetroChina, China's largest oil producer, and offshore
focused peer CNOOC Ltd , have benefited from
high crude prices in the first half, which averaged about $110.5
per barrel for Brent crude.
Losses in PetroChina's refining sector curbed gains, as the
government held back from increasing domestic fuel prices
because of inflation concerns. Expensive natural gas imports
have also eaten into company earnings.
(Reporting by Wan Xu and Farah Master; Editing by Matt Driskill
and Chris Lewis)