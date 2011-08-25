BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 25 PetroChina , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil , posted a first-half net profit roughly level with last year's figure, as higher oil prices and strong production offset refining losses and costly natural gas imports.

PetroChina, China's largest oil producer, continued to increase oil and gas production domestically and overseas in the first half, benefiting from high crude oil prices that averaged around $110.5 per barrel for Brent crude.

Strong prices also helped offshore-focused peer CNOOC Ltd post a record half-year net profit on Wednesday.

Losses in PetroChina's refining sector capped higher gains, as the government held back from increasing domestic fuel prices because of inflation concerns.

"In the first half of 2011, against a backdrop of strengthened control over domestic oil prices and tightened macro-economic policies, the company fully leveraged its comprehensive business integration advantages and overcame challenges that led to losses in the refining business," PetroChina said in a press release.

PetroChina posted a net profit of 66 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) for the first half, up 1.03 percent from 65.33 billion yuan a year earlier, in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.

The profit missed a 68.33 billion yuan estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters.

PetroChina's total first-half crude oil output rose 5 percent on year, and natural gas output was up 5.3 percent. The average realised crude price for the company in the first half was $101.62 per barrel.

The company processed 491 million barrels crude oil in the first half, up 11.9 percent from a year earlier, in order to feed the country's huge energy demand even though the refining business has been losing money.

China's Ministry of Finance said earlier this week that it would grant tax rebates for natural gas imports from 2011 through to 2020 and a retroactive tax rebate for gas imports before the end of 2010. The move is expected to lend support to PetroChina's second-half earnings, but is not likely to be enough to reverse import gas losses for the year.

PetroChina shares closed up 1.82 percent in Hong Kong before the earnings release. They have fallen about 6.4 percent this year, compared with state-run peer China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , which is down 4.03 percent, and CNOOC, which is down 20.5 percent. The main index has fallen about 14.3 percent in the same period. (Editing by Matt Driskill and Chris Lewis)