By Wan Xu and Farah Master
| BEIJING/HONG KONG
BEIJING/HONG KONG Aug 25 PetroChina ,
the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after
Exxon Mobil , posted a first-half net profit roughly
level with last year's figure, as higher oil prices and strong
production offset refining losses and costly natural gas
imports.
PetroChina, China's largest oil producer, continued to
increase oil and gas production domestically and overseas in the
first half, benefiting from high crude oil prices that averaged
around $110.5 per barrel for Brent crude.
Strong prices also helped offshore-focused peer CNOOC Ltd
post a record half-year net profit on
Wednesday.
Losses in PetroChina's refining sector capped higher gains,
as the government held back from increasing domestic fuel prices
because of inflation concerns.
"In the first half of 2011, against a backdrop of
strengthened control over domestic oil prices and tightened
macro-economic policies, the company fully leveraged its
comprehensive business integration advantages and overcame
challenges that led to losses in the refining business,"
PetroChina said in a press release.
PetroChina posted a net profit of 66
billion yuan ($10.3 billion) for the first half, up 1.03 percent
from 65.33 billion yuan a year earlier, in a statement to the
Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The profit missed a 68.33 billion yuan estimate from nine
analysts polled by Reuters.
PetroChina's total first-half crude oil output rose 5
percent on year, and natural gas output was up 5.3 percent. The
average realised crude price for the company in the first half
was $101.62 per barrel.
The company processed 491 million barrels crude oil in the
first half, up 11.9 percent from a year earlier, in order to
feed the country's huge energy demand even though the refining
business has been losing money.
China's Ministry of Finance said earlier this week that it
would grant tax rebates for natural gas imports from 2011
through to 2020 and a retroactive tax rebate for gas imports
before the end of 2010. The move is expected to lend support to
PetroChina's second-half earnings, but is not likely to be
enough to reverse import gas losses for the year.
PetroChina shares closed up 1.82 percent in Hong Kong before
the earnings release. They have fallen about 6.4 percent this
year, compared with state-run peer China Petroleum & Chemical
Corp (Sinopec) , which is down 4.03 percent,
and CNOOC, which is down 20.5 percent. The main index has fallen
about 14.3 percent in the same period.
(Editing by Matt Driskill and Chris Lewis)