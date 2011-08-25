* High oil prices offset refining losses

* First-half crude oil output up 5 pct

* Higher gains held back by govt fuel price caps (Adds quotes, details)

By Wan Xu and Farah Master

BEIJING/HONG KONG, Aug 25 PetroChina , the world's second-most valuable oil and gas producer after Exxon Mobil , posted first-half net profit roughly level with last year as higher oil prices and strong production offset refining losses and costly natural gas imports.

Unlike its peers CNOOC Ltd , which focuses on offshore upstream production, and Sinopec, which is China's largest oil refiner, PetroChina has big operations in profitable upstream production and loss-making downstream refining businesses.

Looking ahead, analysts said PetroChina's second-half earnings would likely improve.

"In the second half, we believe China will raise domestic gasoline and diesel prices, so refining losses will narrow," said Gordon Kwan, an energy analyst of Mirae Asset Securities.

"At the same time the upstream profit will continue to grow with high oil prices, so the second-half outlook will be a lot better, especially with recent gas import tax rebate."

PetroChina Thursday posted a net profit of 66 billion yuan ($10.3 billion) for the first half, up 1.03 percent from 65.33 billion yuan a year earlier and roughly in line with a 68.33 billion yuan estimate from nine analysts polled by Reuters.

PetroChina, China's largest oil producer, continued to increase oil and gas production domestically and overseas in the first half, benefiting from high crude oil prices that averaged around $110.5 per barrel for Brent crude.

PetroChina's total first-half crude oil output rose 5 percent on year to 446 million barrels , and natural gas output was up 5.3 percent to 1.19 trillion cubic feet .

The company aims to produce 885.8 million barrels of crude oil this year, up 3.3 percent from the previous year, and full-year natural gas output is targeted at 2.45 trillion cubic feet, up 10.4 percent on year, the company said.

Strong oil prices and increased production helped its peer CNOOC Ltd post a record half-year net profit on Wednesday.

LOSS-MAKING REFINING SECTOR

However, losses in PetroChina's refining sector capped higher gains, as the government held back from increasing domestic fuel prices because of inflation concerns.

"It is very important for the Chinese government to give the right guidance of the reasonable refined product pricing so as to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the gas industry," said Zhou Jiping, president of PetroChina, at a news conference in Hong Kong.

The company processed 491 million barrels of crude oil in the first half, up 11.9 percent from a year earlier, in order to feed the country's huge energy demand.

PetroChina is aiming for an annual crude run of 979.4 million barrels, up 8.4 percent from last year, the company said.

Another factor that is likely to lend support to PetroChina's second-half earnings is tax rebates, though it is unlikely to be enough to reverse import gas losses for the year.

China's ministry of finance said earlier this week that it would grant tax rebates for natural gas imports from 2011 through to 2020 and a retroactive tax rebates for gas imports before the end of 2010.

During Thursday's news conference, PetroChina also said it planned to supply natural gas to Hong Kong in 2013 through an gas pipeline from Shenzhen with annual capacity of 6 billion cubic meters, executives said.

The company also beefs up unconventional energy development, and aims to produce more than 1.5 billion cubic meters of shale gas by 2015, they said.

PetroChina shares closed up 1.82 percent in Hong Kong before the earnings release. They have fallen about 6.4 percent this year, compared with state-run peer China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) , which is down 4.03 percent, and CNOOC, which is down 20.5 percent. The main index has fallen about 14.3 percent in the same period. (Editing by David Cowell)