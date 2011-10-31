SINGAPORE Oct 31 PetroChina has booked a
supertanker to load its first fuel oil cargo from the
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub in December, and is
expected to arrive in East Asia about a month later, traders
said on Monday.
Traders attributed the rare booking to the pervasively tight
market for on-specification cargoes in East Asia, that has kept
cash differentials and timespreads at strong levels for over a
month.
The Chinese major has provisionally chartered the Very Large
Crude Carrier (VLCC) Kazimah II to load 275,000 tonnes from
Rotterdam on Dec. 5-10, with freight at $3.9 million, or about
$14.50 a tonne.
