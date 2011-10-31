SINGAPORE Oct 31 PetroChina has booked a supertanker to load its first fuel oil cargo from the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub in December, and is expected to arrive in East Asia about a month later, traders said on Monday.

Traders attributed the rare booking to the pervasively tight market for on-specification cargoes in East Asia, that has kept cash differentials and timespreads at strong levels for over a month.

The Chinese major has provisionally chartered the Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Kazimah II to load 275,000 tonnes from Rotterdam on Dec. 5-10, with freight at $3.9 million, or about $14.50 a tonne. (Reporting by Jasmin Choo)